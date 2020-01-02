Fugro has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by NOAA to provide hydrographic surveying services in the U.S. The contract was issued by NOAA’s National Ocean Service, Office of Coast Survey, to support the creation and maintenance of highly accurate nautical charts.

The new IDIQ contract will run from January 2020 to December 2024. Fugro is one of seven contractors who will receive task orders under the new IDIQ contracting program.

Recognized by NOAA as a top-ranked hydrographic surveying firm, Fugro has worked continuously with the agency on similar IDIQ contracts since 1998.

Fugro will manage all work associated with the new IDIQ award from its Houston-based Hydrography Centre of Excellence in the Americas. Fugro established the center in 2017 to address the region’s growing need for hydrographic services.

Two new technologies available to NOAA for upcoming task orders include RAMMS, a next-generation airborne LiDAR bathymetry system already used by the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office and the Canadian Hydrographic Service, and a USV designed for coastal surveys in challenging areas of shallow water, uncharted shoals and/or water clarity issues.

For more information, contact Haley Hollis at HHollis@fugro.com.

