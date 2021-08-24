2021 NMFS-Sea Grant Fellows Chosen
Sea Grant and NOAA Fisheries have announced the 2021 National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS)-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship recipients. The talented class includes five population and ecosystem dynamics fellows and two marine resource economics fellows.
The NMFS-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship program supports students pursuing doctoral degrees in population and ecosystem dynamics, as well as marine resource economics. The program is a focused workforce development effort to train highly qualified professionals for NOAA’s science-based approach to fisheries management.
Since its inception, the joint fellowship program has supported over 100 population and ecosystem dynamics students and 36 marine resource economics students. Ninety-two percent of alumni remain in their field of study after completing the fellowship program.