The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has announced a collaboration with Veterans Florida to help the marine electronics industry-wide labor shortage by bringing in qualified veterans who are looking for a career after exiting their military service.

“Florida has the largest marine industry of any state, along with the largest membership demographic for NMEA,” said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA president and executive director. “As we talk with member companies, finding quality employees is their top challenge, and has been since 2020.”

NMEA members in Florida interested in these services should contact VETS Program Director Jeremy Sinnemaki at: sinnemaki@veteransflorida.org

