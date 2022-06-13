The General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a memorandum of understanding with H 2 -Industries Inc. to build a new waste-to-hydrogen facility at a new greenfield site in East Port Said, a project with an estimated cost of $4 billion.

H 2 -Industries will produce clean hydrogen powering Egypt’s domestic energy transition, enabling it to become an exporter of clean hydrogen and a global leader in a new hydrogen economy.

This project targets a production capacity of 300,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, which means that the power plant will be able to dispose of 4 million tons of municipal solid waste per year, transported by a fleet of hydrogen-powered waste trucks.

