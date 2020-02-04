A multi-million rupee investment to enhance its Diving and Life Support division in western India will see Unique Group company Unique Hydra strengthen its infrastructure and increase customer accessibility

in the region.

The 10,000-sq. ft. facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, will offer assembly and manufacturing services along with a dedicated engineering and design team to support customers’ diving requirements. The state-of-the

art manufacturing facility will be equipped to manufacture integrated saturation and air-diving solutions, HBOT systems, diver launch and recovery systems (LARS), and decompression chambers, as well as

containerized air and mixed-gas diving systems.

Complying with international standards including IMCA, Lloyd’s Register, ABS and DNV GL, the facility will also manufacture Unique Group’s Oceanwide S.a.S brand of Self-Propelled Hyperbaric Lifeboats (SPHL), bringing the group’s global expertise to the Indian

marketplace.

For more information, email marketing@uniquegroup.com.

Like this: Like Loading...