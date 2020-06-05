Teledyne CARIS welcomes Geoff Dean to the group as U.S.A. sales manager. He will concentrate on expanding the reach of Teledyne CARIS software products while using his in-depth industry experience to provide seamless service and support for existing clients.

Dean has 20 years of industry experience in sales and strategic business development, most recently at RJE Oceanbotics, and previously at Jeppesen Marine and Fugro.

He will spearhead the continued expansion of Teledyne CARIS software, especially in the ports, waterways and hydrographic survey markets in the U.S. He joins the company at a time when the newest CARIS AI processing tools and cloud-based technologies are creating waves across the hydrographic industry.

As a licensed drone operator he is also well placed to assist sister company Teledyne Optech in developing and deploying its latest LiDAR sensors and payloads.

