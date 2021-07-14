3M has premiered a new documentary film, “Not the Science Type,” aimed at addressing negative stereotypes and the need for greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. The film, produced by 3M in partnership with Generous Films and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), features four female scientists who challenge these stereotypes, confronting discrimination as they rise to prominence in their fields of science.

“Not the Science Type” relays a message of hope and inspiration for future generations as these women overcome inherent biases and break through boundaries to show all that is possible.

The film debuted at a private screening hosted by comedian, television host, actress, author and former electrical engineer Loni Love during the 2021 Tribeca Festival and is now available on Apple TV and Google Play.

