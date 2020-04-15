Stefan Stimson has joined the RBR team as Australia’s business development manager. He brings decades of experience in the survey and oceanographic world, where he has worked alongside RBR on many projects over the past 14 years.

Stimson is based in Australia, where he will lead sales and business development efforts for customers in the country, as well as help support agents and customers in the Asia Pacific region.

RBR now sells directly into Australia, and you can contact Stimson at: info.au@rbr-global.com.

