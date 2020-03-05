Turner Designs has named Stacey Duff as president. She joins Turner Designs from Papco Industries, where she started as a driver 23 years ago, worked her way up to president, and recently sold the company.

The former Turner Designs president, Jim Crawford, has known Duff for five years and was impressed with how she handled several difficult business challenges while maintaining a positive culture at Papco.

Duff is taking over day-to-day management of Turner Designs.

Crawford retains his role as vice president of engineering. Bringing Duff on board allows him to fully focus on developing new products and determining the strategic direction of the company. Crawford continues to be the sole owner of Turner Designs and chairman of the board.

