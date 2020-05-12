U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport has named a new deputy public affairs officer, Caroline “Carly” Diette, to communicate the command’s message of providing superior undersea warfare capabilities to the Navy fleet with the rest of the world.

Diette began her naval career in 2004 by earning a Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. At Vanderbilt, she supplemented her regular studies with advanced math and naval science courses, and spent her summers aboard U.S. Navy destroyers, learning about their navigation and studying their engineering systems.

After graduating magna cum laude from Vanderbilt in 2008, Diette was commissioned as an officer in the Navy and was stationed on USS Sampson (DDG-102) based out of San Diego, where she led the shipboard communications division. On her ensuing tour of duty, she was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, aboard USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), serving as damage control assistant in the ship’s engineering department.

As a surface warfare officer, Diette led navigation of the ship and managed divisions of more than 20 servicemen and women, earning awards and commendations throughout her military career. Diette also became a qualified chief engineer on Chung-Hoon.

She earned the rank of lieutenant and took on a role at Balboa Naval

Hospital in San Diego as the regional director of the Navy’s Wounded Warrior Safe Harbor program. In this role, she facilitated the recovery, rehabilitation and transition to civilian life or continued service of more than 300 military members.

Following a couple years in the civilian world at a boutique public relations firm, Diette’s passion for the Wounded Warrior program brought her back to the Navy in 2017, when she served as the public affairs analyst and marketing lead for the 2017 Warrior Games in Chicago. During this role,

she simultaneously earned her master’s degree in strategic communications from George Washington University.



At Division Newport, Diette will be assisting with public release approval and fielding media inquiries. She will also be developing story ideas, coordinating special events, conducting media training, and acting as a command spokesperson and event liaison.

