Sonardyne International Ltd. has announced Graham Brown as its new managing director.

He took over the role from John Ramsden on April 1 and has served on Sonardyne International’s board from 2008, most recently as sales and marketing director and deputy managing director.

Brown is an electromechanical engineer by background, with a first-class degree and Ph.D. He is also a chartered engineer, a fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD), a fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology (IMarEST), and a member of the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT). He contributes to a number of industry groups, such as the Southern Region Council of the Energy Industries Council (EIC).

Ramsden was Sonardyne International’s managing director since 2009 and is now CEO of Sonardyne Group, the newly formed parent company of Sonardyne International and its sister companies Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Wavefront and 2G Robotics.

Next year will be Sonardyne’s 50th year in business.

