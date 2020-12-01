Valeport has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of a head of marketing, as it targets market leadership in the environmental sensors sector.

The internal appointment of former marketing manager, Guy Frankland, to head of marketing marks the latest step in the strategic growth plans for Valeport.

With over 20 years’ experience in strategy, brand and digital marketing, Frankland joined Valeport in 2018 and has been responsible for overseeing a comprehensive refresh of the brand that has served the subsea sector for over 50 years, supporting Valeport’s expansion into new markets and delivering new products to customers across a large number of sectors.

Valeport Managing Director Matt Quartley said: “Guy has been fundamental in helping us shape the business in recent years, and appointing someone of Guy’s calibre to our senior team is a key part to helping us continue to implement our plans for Valeport’s growth moving forward.”

For more information visit: www.valeport.co.uk.

