The Insitute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) has appointed a new chief

executive, Gwynne Lewis.

He has knowledge of the shipping and offshore industries, navies, marine science and marine technology, with a background in marine consultancy. Prior to joining the IMarEST, he was the global head of data and digital at Lloyd’s Register and the maritime product line director at Orolia.

“I’m passionate about our industry, the people who work within it and the sustainability of the maritime economy and ecosystem,” Lewis said. “There are many challenges we face as individuals, an industry and a society, but there has likely never been a more important time for marine engineers, scientists and technologists to make a real a difference in the world.”

Lewis succeeds David Loosley, who led IMarEST for over eight years and will now take up the role of

secretary general and CEO of BIMCO.

