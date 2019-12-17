New Director for Amsterdam IJmuiden Offshore Ports

Sylvia Boer, 37, has been appointed the new director of Amsterdam IJmuiden Offshore Ports (AYOP) and will take up her role on February 1, 2020. She will serve as the linchpin between members of the association for offshore companies, government bodies and stakeholders. Boer’s appointment is designed to leverage the major opportunities AYOP sees for offshore wind and oil and gas in the Amsterdam and IJmuiden region.

Boer has been working for Damen Shipyards Group over the past eight years. Prior to this, she spent five years as export manager and policy employee with the trade association Scheepsbouw Nederland (now Netherlands Martine Technology).

Boer is also chair of WISTA Nederland, the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, focused on strengthening the connection between women in the maritime industry and boosting their knowledge and networks.

Learn more at www.ayop.com.

