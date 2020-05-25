EdgeTech has promoted Gene Andella to the role of customer service manager. He has worked with EdgeTech for over seven years. He started on the factory floor building EdgeTech products and then moved into a customer support role six years ago. He has valuable hands-on experience working with various customer configurations, from towed side scan

sonars and sub-bottom profilers to AUV- and ROV-based sonar systems offered by EdgeTech.

