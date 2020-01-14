Arnout Damen has become the new CEO of Damen Shipyards Group.

At the same time, the shipbuilding company is switching to a divisional

structure to serve the market more effectively and efficiently.

Arnout Damen takes over from René Berkvens, who has been the CEO of Damen Shipyards Group for more than 13 years.

Over the past nine years Arnout Damen has been a member of the group’s executive board, responsible for operations and commercial affairs.

In his new position as CEO, his first priority is the further implementation of the divisional structure.

He is succeeded by Jan-Wim Dekker in the position of chief commercial officer.

