METIS Cyberspace Technology S.A. has secured a fleet-wide contract from Neptune Lines to implement its data acquisition and advanced analytics platform in a first commitment to deploy the power of AI in vessel management by a pure car and truck carrier operator.

Neptune Lines PCTCs feature METIS Ship Connect, the automated data acquisition solution whose accuracy is approved by Lloyd’s Register.

The METIS platform uses a network of wireless intelligent collectors to harvest machinery, navigation and operational data regardless of equipment supplier. Its ship performance analysis also integrates AIS data to provide services such as automated noon reporting, analysis of technical and operational domains, and weather-related reporting.

Outputs include live dashboards showing the condition of main engines, diesel generators, ballast water treatment systems and other machinery, as well as power and fuel consumption.

The METIS platform also allows Neptune Lines management to visualize KPIs such as power versus speed under the full ship speed range and in all weathers using machine learning models. It also enables the running of “what if” routing scenarios to evaluate consequences for fuel and arrival times. Managers can even measure performance against charter party agreements.

Learn more at: www.metis.tech.

