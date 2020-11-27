The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) is now offering a highly competitive master’s degree program to Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA) warfare center employees to provide in-depth U.S. Navy operational experience.

The prestigious program was named for Dr. William Bundy, the former associate provost for Warfighting Research and Development, and director of the Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely Jr. Naval Warfare Research Group, who died in December 2019.

The curriculum requires each Bundy Scholar to complete a 10-month operationally oriented project, working alongside officers from the Navy, other services and other nations under the tutelage of a NWC professor. Five positions are part of the in-residency program, and NAVSEA can place mid-career employees to earn a master’s degree in defense and strategic studies or a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies.

