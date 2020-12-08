The Enkhuizen Nautical College, founded in 1978, is the only nautical college in Europe that focuses on teaching students to navigate vessels under sail. Regular subjects such as (astronomical) navigation, collision regulations and marine engineering are supplemented with specialized subjects such as square-rigged sailing, sailing vessel design and sailing vessel stability.

This year, the college will add a technical introduction to modern developments in sailing ships: wind-assisted ship propulsion (WASP), which is the modern version of sailing commercial freight. This green technology segment has potential to be central to the energy transition for the maritime sector.

As places in the classroom are limited due to coronavirus-related measures, the course will be offered online. For more information, visit: www.ezs.nl or email: cosmo@ezs.nl.

