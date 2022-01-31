The National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, is seeking nominations for its next class of inductees. Nominees must hold a U.S. patent for an invention that has contributed to the progress of science and the useful arts, as well as the nation’s welfare. NIHF seeks candidates whose patented work is groundbreaking or a significant advancement in their field, is commercialized and in widespread use, and is having a major impact on our daily lives.

Anyone can nominate a potential National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductee. Ideal candidates embody stories of perseverance and passion that will inspire the next generation of American innovators.

Submit nominations at: invent.org/nominate.

The deadline is March 15. Any nominations received after that date will be considered for the next induction nomination cycle.

Like this: Like Loading...