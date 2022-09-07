The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and NOAA have announced $7.7 million in new grants using funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support ongoing natural infrastructure projects in seven states. These grants will support the design and implementation of projects to enhance the resilience of coastal communities and improve habitat for fish and wildlife in Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia. The eight grants will leverage more than $3 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $11.1 million.

The grants were awarded through the National Coastal Resilience Fund (NCRF), a partnership between NFWF, NOAA, Shell, TransRe and Occidental, with additional funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Bezos Earth Fund.

These awards build on previously funded NCRF projects and will support efforts of the grantees to finalize project designs and implement important nature-based coastal resilience projects across the country.

In 2022, NFWF anticipates investing approximately $140 million in grants through the NCRF once additional awards are announced in November.

A list of the 2022 National Coastal Resilience Fund early-slated grants is available here.

