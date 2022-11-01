Mud Cat has commissioned a brand new MC 115D dredge at Hannibal Marina on the Mississippi River. The MC 115D will be used for annual maintenance dredging of the marina after the boating season, as mandated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The MC 115D is pumping river sediments 1,687 ft. (514 m) away to a dedicated disposal site nearby. Hannibal Parks and Recreation purchased the MC 115D after evaluating proposals from multiple suppliers of 8-in. (203-mm) dredges and determined that the Mud Cat offer was the most beneficial to the city. The city chose the Mud Cat 115D due to the product’s proven reputation in the field.

In the past, the city had hired out contractors to perform maintenance dredging operations at the marina. Investing in a portable dredge such as the Mud Cat allows enables control of the timing and frequency of dredging operations and reduces the annual dredging budget. The savings will compound over the next several decades.

