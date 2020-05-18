A virtual symposium on May 20 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. EDT will introduce the global Seabed 2030 project and its role within the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

In order to achieve the ambitious goal of mapping the world’s oceans by the year 2030, we will need to develop and deploy the next generation of ocean mapping technology.

The panelists will discuss the current state of the art, and unmet challenges in ocean mapping.

MTS will convene a follow-up virtual event in June that will be go into greater depth about the topic of Seabed 2030.

For more info, contact: joshua.speiser@mtsociety.org.

You can register here.

Like this: Like Loading...