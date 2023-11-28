The Marine Technology Society (MTS) will host a webinar November 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. EST entitled “A New Frontier for Deep-Sea Minerals Exploration.”

To achieve the International Energy Agency’s net-zero goals, we need six times more minerals and metals than we currently use. Terrestrial ore grades are declining, and the consequences include more energy-intensive extraction, increased waste handling, and greater land use. The deep sea represents an opportunity to fulfill some of the demand in the mineral-intensive energy transition.

Register here.

Like this: Like Loading...