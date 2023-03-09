Apply: MTS Scholarships
Each year, the Marine Technology Society (MTS) awards significant scholarship funding to senior high-school, undergraduate and graduate students who are accepted into or enrolled in full-time marine-related programs (with a focus on marine technology, marine engineering, or marine science).
This year, MTS offers scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.
Eligibility criteria for MTS Scholarships are:
- Applicant must be an MTS member (student memberships cost $25/year).
- Applicant must be a full-time graduate or undergraduate student currently enrolled in a two- or four-year marine studies program (or a high-school student who has been accepted into a full-time marine studies program).
- Students who received a scholarship the previous year cannot apply for the same scholarship the following year.
The deadline to apply is April 15.