The Marine Technology Society (MTS), the IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society (OES) and Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) have created a partnership to focus on the effective development and application of marine science and technology for purposes of exploration, understanding, and sustainable use of the ocean and its resources.

The collaboration includes supporting student and early-career marine technology professionals, women in marine science and technology.

The partnership kicked off with sponsorship of the international OCEANS Student Poster Competition to encourage the next generation of marine engineers, which took place at OCEANS 2021 San Diego-Porto. Schuyler Nardelli of Rutgers University won first place for developing a convolutional neural network to classify phytoplankton images collected with an Imaging FlowCytobot along the West Antarctic Peninsula.

Learn about the OCEANS Student Poster Competition here.

