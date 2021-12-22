NAVTOR’s CEO, Tor Svanes, has been given the title of “Mr. ECDIS” in a new book charting both his life story and crucial role in the development of maritime e-navigation.

Written by author Tønnes H. Gundersen, the hardback is available in both Norwegian and English, detailing a voyage that has taken Svanes from electrician’s apprentice in the small town of Egersund in southern Norway to a globally renowned figure in the smart-shipping niche.

Svanes led C-Map Norway as CEO, building the company into the world’s leading supplier of digital charts before a disagreement with Boeing-owned Jeppesen Marine (which acquired the business in 2007) forced him out in 2011. From that point, he followed his own vision, founding NAVTOR and pushing the envelope of e-navigation development. The company quickly launched the first type-approved, cloud-based, pay-as-you-sail, digital chart service and later developed an entire ecosystem of world-first innovations to seamlessly share data between ship and shore, accelerating shipping into the digital age.

Today, NAVTOR has products and services on over 7,000 vessels worldwide and has made the move into performance monitoring and optimization, as well as digital logbooks. The business has regional offices in Norway, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, Germany, Russia, Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom, with customers in more than 60 countries.

You can buy the book at: “Mr ECDIS” – Bibelbutikken webshop.

For questions about the book, contact: navtor@navtor.com.

