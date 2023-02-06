International maritime logistics provider Marinetrans has become a partner, together with other maritime companies, of the foiling hydrogen boat project of the Delft Technical University student team that will compete in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge for sustainable propulsion in July.

This year, the TU Delft Hydro Motion Team comprises 23 multidisciplinary students who will explore innovative developments in collaboration with industry experts, partners and alumni. Over the course of 17 years, various versions of the student team have built a number of solar-powered vessels, with a top speed of 55 km/h, 29.7 kt.; switched to hydrogen propulsion in 2021; and delivered the first foiling hydrogen-powered boat in the world.

The Aurora by this year’s team will be built from scratch as a monohull, carbon-fiber, zero-emission vessel. The foiling system has been redesigned for lighter weight, which is important for the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, where all teams compete on maneuverability, speed and endurance. The students even built their own lithium battery. In context, all other teams are experienced professionals.

