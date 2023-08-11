MIT Sea Grant is accepting proposals for STREAM (Research, Education & Art in Massachusetts) grants. These grants support small, innovative projects that align with MIT Sea Grant’s Strategic Plan, including:

Educational initiatives that connect classrooms and communities with coastal/marine science and engineering.

Small research projects aligned with MIT Sea Grant’s coastal and marine focus areas.

Seed funding for exploratory or innovative efforts in art, education, industry, outreach or research.

Rapid response projects that advance areas of emerging interest or address a current challenge.

Student support to expand independent or class projects.

You must request eSeaGrant access by August 31, 2023 to apply.

