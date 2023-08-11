Apply: MIT Sea Grants
MIT Sea Grant is accepting proposals for STREAM (Research, Education & Art in Massachusetts) grants. These grants support small, innovative projects that align with MIT Sea Grant’s Strategic Plan, including:
- Educational initiatives that connect classrooms and communities with coastal/marine science and engineering.
- Small research projects aligned with MIT Sea Grant’s coastal and marine focus areas.
- Seed funding for exploratory or innovative efforts in art, education, industry, outreach or research.
- Rapid response projects that advance areas of emerging interest or address a current challenge.
- Student support to expand independent or class projects.
You must request eSeaGrant access by August 31, 2023 to apply.