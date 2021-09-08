MetOcean Telematics (MetOcean) has acquired Orolia’s OmniCom vessel management systems (VMS) and fleet management solutions (FMS).

OmniCom is the next generation of trusted real-time fleet management technology designed to provide constant connectivity to customers, businesses, vessels and crew while at sea. The acquisition includes the complete portfolio of OmniCom Global and OmniCom VMS.

OmniCom’s range of products utilizes Iridium global satellite coverage to provide fleets with end-to-end visibility from ship to shore. OmniCom Global combines Iridium global satellite coverage and GSM 3G cellular coverage, with an automated least-cost routing capability for reliable and cost-effective ship-to-shore communications.

