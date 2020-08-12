MetOcean Telematics is pleased to announce the official product release of STREAM. STREAM is an innovative and cost-effective Iridium satellite communication-enabling device that allows end-users to easily integrate Iridium communication ability into their own products and future product developments.

Developers routinely encounter time and budget constraints when incorporating satellite communication ability into new products. STREAM assists with eliminating these obstacles. Equipped with a Short Burst Data (SBD) modem and integrated antenna or RF connector, STREAM is the complete package. It allows users to send and receive data via the Iridium satellite constellation in real-time and within remote and cellular-denied areas, anywhere in the world.

“As the need for real-time data devices continues to grow, developers seek flexible connectivity solutions that help them quickly bring products to market while reducing cost and design complexity. STREAM is the solution, ” said Andy Osburn, MetOcean VP of Sales and Business Development.

To learn more about STREAM visit MetOcean’s official site.

Like this: Like Loading...