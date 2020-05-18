Metal Shark is building a welded aluminum 55-by-17-ft. pilot boat for the Pascagoula Bar Pilots Association in Mississippi. Designed in-house, the new 55 Defiant Pilot represents the latest evolution in Metal Shark’s pilot boat lineup. The distinctive vessel incorporates the “faceted hull” design initially developed by Metal Shark for the U.S. Navy 40 PB program and features an enhanced version of Metal Shark’s signature “pillarless glass” in a two-tiered, reverse-raked arrangement.



Metal Shark initially implemented automotive-style frameless glass into its pilothouse designs to eliminate the dangerous blind spots common on legacy pilothouse designs fitted with smaller, framed windows. As a further evolution of this concept, the new 55 Defiant’s pilothouse features a second tier of glass, drastically improving downward-angle visibility during man overboard retrieval, or while operating alongside another vessel. Meanwhile, large overhead spotter windows provide unimpeded

upward visibility during pilot transfer maneuvers. The net result is near-elimination of blind spots from within the pilothouse.

