The MATE ROV World Championship will take place June 23 to 25 at Long Beach City College in Long Beach, California.

For 20 years, the competition has inspired future generations to become the blue tech heroes of tomorrow.

This year, the MATE ROV Competition accepted the invitation from the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development to explore solutions for global problems. The goal is to work toward “delivering the ocean we need for the future we want.”

Learn more here.

