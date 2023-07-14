Winners of MATE ROV Competition

Posted on

Jesuit Robotics from Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California, has won first place overall – EXPLORER Class in the 21st annual MATE ROV World Championship.

Cabrillo Robotics Club from Cabrillo College in Aptos, California, has won first place overall – PIONEER Class.

Geneseas from St. Francis Catholic High School in Sacramento, California, has won first place overall – RANGER Class.

The overall winners and scores in each competition class and category are posted here.  

The awards ceremony is available to watch on Twitch.

