Winners of MATE ROV Competition
Jesuit Robotics from Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California, has won first place overall – EXPLORER Class in the 21st annual MATE ROV World Championship.
Cabrillo Robotics Club from Cabrillo College in Aptos, California, has won first place overall – PIONEER Class.
Geneseas from St. Francis Catholic High School in Sacramento, California, has won first place overall – RANGER Class.
The overall winners and scores in each competition class and category are posted here.
The awards ceremony is available to watch on Twitch.