The Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping what’s possible when collecting and analyzing data. Here are two examples of how IoT applies to the maritime world.

Providing Data Insights

Arranmore Island lies about 3 mi. off the western coast of County Donegal in Ireland. Although it only has less than 500 residents, it’s a popular tourist destination. The people who call it home hope internet-connected sensors could provide more insights to those who make their living on the water.

There are 30 sensors spread around the island. Some of these are water quality and tide gauges. They help fishing professionals, as well as people who run sailing and kayaking excursions. Others track the severity of approaching storm fronts, predicting how inclement weather might impact ferry crossings or a commercial fisherman’s productivity.

Work is underway to build a user-facing data repository through a web portal. Once it’s ready, people can log in and apply filters to see the information that interests them most.

Battery-Free Underwater Communications

A team at Massachusetts Institute of Technology has done away with batteries by inventing an extremely low-power communication system that transmits data underwater via the piezoelectric effect, which causes vibrations from certain materials to generate an electric charge.

While this project is still in an extremely early stage, it might have applications for space exploration, as well as marine monitoring.

Devin Partida is the editor-in-chief of rehack.com: devin@rehack.com.

