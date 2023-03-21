Falmouth Marine School (FMS) will lead an event at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth, U.K., March 23 to explore cutting-edge technology and help build sustainable futures for the local economy, maritime careers and education.

More than a hundred maritime professionals will have the opportunity to explore the latest developments in emergent technology and innovation within the maritime sector, with insightful presentations from expert speakers and demonstrations, including virtual reality as a training environment across a wide scope of the maritime industries.

The day will focus on three key areas: education and training; innovation and technology; and maritime sustainability.

The event marks the culmination of the Strategic Development Fund’s Building Sustainable

Futures project, funded through U.K. government.

Attendance is by invitation only. Email martin.peart@falmouthmarineschool.ac.uk if you

would like to attend.

Learn more here.

