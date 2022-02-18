Marine Sonic Technology (MST), a brand of Atlas North America, has launched a synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) designed for man-portable AUVs and larger. As with all Marine Sonics’ sonars, the Ranger SAS operates with low power consumption while providing a search rate that meets stringent demands.

The Ranger SAS utilizes a proven sonar electronics module in combination with uniquely designed SAS arrays that provide a 300-m search range (150 m per side) at a 3-cm resolution. This standard sonar has a 300-m depth rating and is also available with a 1,000-m depth rating. In addition, the standard system includes proprietary Sea Scan survey software and lifetime technical support.

Learn more here.

