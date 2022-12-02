New Toolkit to Aid in Creation of Marine Sanctuaries

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has launched an online toolkit to support community-led efforts to nominate new national marine sanctuaries.

The toolkit provides a step-by-step process on how to protect treasured places in the ocean and Great Lakes as sanctuaries.

The toolkit is available through the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation website on an ESRI ArcGIS StoryMap. The program walks users through the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s sanctuary nomination process in detail and features links to resources that will help create a compelling nomination.

The web-based application is designed to lead interested community members through the process from beginning to end and is part of the “Save Spectacular” campaign celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Marine Sanctuaries Act.

You can see and utilize the program on the official ArcGIS website.

