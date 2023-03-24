Alfa Laval will host the Marine Innovation Summit online March 28 to explore the path toward a decarbonized future. Registration is open and free for this event, which will be streamed live from Alfa Laval’s head office in Lund, Sweden, at 9:00 am CEST.

The Marine Innovation Summit is a forum that convenes experts across the industry to discuss the advancements in the global maritime industry that can accelerate its transition toward sustainable shipping. This year, the event will bring together renowned industry leaders to discuss the evolving carbon management landscape in the maritime sector, including exploring retrofitting opportunities for existing ships to enable decarbonization of the entire shipping landscape.

