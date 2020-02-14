BunkerTrace, owners of the marine fuels tracking solution, has announced its first commercial partner, ship manager Marfin Management S.A.M. The Monaco-based family firm will use BunkerTrace to track marine fuel, using synthetic DNA markers at specific points of the supply chain, and record each transaction in a blockchain-based solution.

This new partnership demonstrates the readiness of the BunkerTrace solution to transform how businesses comply with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2020 sulphur cap. The solution, which launched in October last year, enhances marine fuel traceability and provides a clear chain of custody for better quality assurance in the bunker fuel supply chain.

Marfin Management S.A.M, which has managed and operated handymax to ultramax dry cargo vessels since 1926, will adopt this powerful tool to manage the risk of noncompliant, or even potentially dangerous contaminated marine fuels, being used on its ships.

Learn more at https://bunkertrace.co/about.

