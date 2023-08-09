The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced that nine ships have been enrolled in the Tanker Security Program (TSP).

TSP establishes a fleet of active, commercially viable, militarily useful, privately owned product tank vessels of the United States that will meet national defense and other security requirements and maintain a United States presence in international commercial shipping.

The TSP will strengthen the U.S. supply chain and improve the movement of liquid fuel products while creating good-paying jobs. The TSP will also support American-owned, American-flagged and American-crewed commercial product tankers operating in international commercial shipping. The program will ensure the Department of Defense has assured access to critically needed product tankers capable of loading, transporting and storing on-station bulk petroleum refined products to support national economic security.

The companies selected for enrollment are Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (three tank vessels); Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions LLC (three tank vessels); and Seabulk Tankers Inc. (three tank vessels). Each tank vessel enrolled will receive a maximum $6 million per year payment, prorated on a monthly basis for qualified service as participants in the program. The vessels will operate in U.S. foreign commerce and be available for use by the United States during times of war or national emergency.

MARAD published a solicitation in the Federal Register on July 25, 2023, seeking applications for enrollment in TSP from qualified companies. The program is authorized for up to 10 tankers, and MARAD seeks to fill the remaining operating agreement with a qualified vessel.

Proposed vessels must qualify as medium-range product tankers at 30,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons with fuel carrying capacity of 230,000 barrels or more; be less than 10 years of age; and available to commit to an emergency preparedness agreement for the duration of the program’s authorization.

Additional information and point of contact information for the Tanker Security Program can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...