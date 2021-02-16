The Maritime Administration (MARAD) has published a Federal Register Notice inviting comments on MARAD’s future plans for the N.S. Savannah (NSS), the first nuclear-powered merchant ship, which was built in the late 1950’s. The notice can be found here at the Federal Register’s site.

Under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), MARAD is engaged in formal consultations with federal, state, and organizational stakeholders, and expects to enter into a Programmatic Agreement with those stakeholders in the next few months. The agreement includes a stipulation that details how MARAD will consider future uses for the vessel after its nuclear power plant is fully decommissioned.

Comments can be submitted electronically online through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov under docket number MARAD-2020-0133. Alternatively, comments may be mailed to the following address:

U.S. Department of Transportation

Docket Management Facility, West Building, Ground Floor, Room W12-140

1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE

Washington, DC 20590

In-person submissions are being accepted in accordance with social-distancing protocols in place.

All submissions to the docket will be posted without change to http://www.regulations.gov and will include any personal information you provide.

