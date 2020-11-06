The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) is accepting applications from eligible and qualified institutions to apply for a Centers of Excellence (CoE) designation, which will recognize and support community or technical colleges and maritime training centers that prepare Americans for careers in the maritime industry.

The CoE Program is a voluntary program administered by MARAD. MARAD may enter cooperative agreements with designated COEs to advance recruitment and training of students and faculty, enhance facilities, award student credit for military service, create new maritime career pathways, enhance employer-led maritime training practices, and potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of Maritime Administration vessels.

Eligible and qualified organizations can submit applications and supporting documents via electronic mail to CoEDMWTE@dot.gov and may also submit a copy by mail to U.S. Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration, Deputy Associate Administrator for Maritime Education and Training, Attention: CoE Designation Program,1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20590.

Additional information is available by contacting Nuns Jain, Office of Strategic Sealift, at: Nuns.Jain@dot.gov, (757) 322-5801.

