MARACOOS Requests Letters of Interest Related to US IOOS
MARACOOS is inviting letters of interest (LOIs) describing operations and engagement projects for inclusion in the proposal for the next five-year cooperative agreement (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2026) with the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS). MARACOOS will develop a proposal to sustain critical observing, modeling, product development and engagement, while also seeking opportunities to expand its project areas.
The MARACOOS Strategic Plan will serve as a guide for the five-year proposal. The core components of the Strategic Plan can be found here.
General Information:
- Request for Letters of Interest (RFLOIs) – Due July 17, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET
- MARACOOS Strategic Plan Overview
- Frequently Asked Questions (Google Doc, updated regularly)
Timeline (subject to change):
- August 31, 2020
Notification of selected projects
- November 15, 2020
Draft proposal complete
- December 15, 2020
MARACOOS submits proposal to NOAA IOOS
Questions or comments can be directed to info@maracoos.org at any time.