MARACOOS is inviting letters of interest (LOIs) describing operations and engagement projects for inclusion in the proposal for the next five-year cooperative agreement (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2026) with the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS). MARACOOS will develop a proposal to sustain critical observing, modeling, product development and engagement, while also seeking opportunities to expand its project areas.

The MARACOOS Strategic Plan will serve as a guide for the five-year proposal. The core components of the Strategic Plan can be found here.

General Information:

Timeline (subject to change):

August 31, 2020

Notification of selected projects

Notification of selected projects November 15, 2020

Draft proposal complete

Draft proposal complete December 15, 2020

MARACOOS submits proposal to NOAA IOOS

Questions or comments can be directed to info@maracoos.org at any time.

