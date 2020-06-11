MARACOOS Requests Letters of Interest Related to US IOOS

MARACOOS is inviting letters of interest (LOIs) describing operations and engagement projects for inclusion in the proposal for the next five-year cooperative agreement (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2026) with the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS). MARACOOS will develop a proposal to sustain critical observing, modeling, product development and engagement, while also seeking opportunities to expand its project areas. 

The MARACOOS Strategic Plan will serve as a guide for the five-year proposal. The core components of the Strategic Plan can be found here.

General Information:

Timeline (subject to change):

  • August 31, 2020
    Notification of selected projects
  • November 15, 2020
    Draft proposal complete
  • December 15, 2020
    MARACOOS submits proposal to NOAA IOOS

Questions or comments can be directed to info@maracoos.org at any time.

