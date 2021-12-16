MacArtney has recruited Daniel Malone as system sales manager, based in Perth, Washington.

He brings a great deal of technical knowledge to our team in Asia and Australia, having comprehensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the oil and gas industry, specializing in geophysical surveys, seismic data acquisition, and ROV and subsea operations.

Before moving to the commercial oil and gas sector, Malone served in the British Royal Navy as a

communication and weapons engineer. Furthermore, he is a qualified engineer, enabling him to bring a very high degree of technical detail to his dealings with customers.

Malone’s main areas of responsibility will be day-to-day sales of MacArtney’s systems product range and looking at areas for growth and expansion into academic and defense markets.

