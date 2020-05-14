David Graham, long-time Sea Tech editor, with his wife, Becky.

David Monroe Graham passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Mission Hospital. He was 84.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Kay Kribs and Sharon Cashin.

Graham was born in Lansing, Michigan, July 25, 1935, to the late Albert Douglas Graham and Mariam Moore.

He was a voracious reader, especially mysteries and thrillers. He had a special appreciation for Clive Cussler, as they both shared a passion for the ocean. He got to meet Cussler while covering a shipwreck treasure hunt as a journalist, and he is mentioned in Cussler’s nonfiction work “The Treasure Hunters.”

Graham also loved political cartoons and frequently shared them with his family.

Until he retired to Hendersonville with his wife, Graham was a devoted member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, Virginia, volunteering his time as treasurer, newsletter editor and many other odd jobs. He also spent a decade as an integral part of the Unitarian Universalist Mid-Atlantic Community (UUMAC) and made many lasting connections there.

Graham had a colorful career as a journalist, including an almost 20-year stint as the editor-in-chief of Sea Technology magazine. Sea Tech took him to cities around the world and deep underwater in the Alvin submarine, and allowed him to meet legends of the industry, such as marine biologists Sylvia Earle and Jacques Cousteau. He maintained several life-long friendships he made over the years at Sea Tech.

Graham loved animals and loved making friends with the neighborhood dogs. He always carried treats in his pocket for them, and they were always ecstatic to see him; the neighbors lovingly referred to him as “the dog whisperer.”

Graham spent a part of his early 20s living in Alaska with his Uncle Mort and extended family, which included a pet bear and a pet moose.

Daily nature walks with his wife were one of his favorite past times, and he recently enjoyed observing a family of geese and brand new goslings in his neighborhood lake.

He relished listening to music of all kinds, especially classical, and loved old movies. As an avid photographer, David could almost always be seen with his trusty camera bag at his side, whether on vacation or traveling for work.

Left to cherish David’s memory will be his wife of 18 years, Rebecca Graham; daughter, Catherine; two sons, Robert Graham and Jaimie Graham; three grandchildren; and sister Pat Grasser.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests a donation to the American Humane Society or another animal welfare charity in his name.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

