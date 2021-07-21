The first ever Unmanned Marine Systems (UMS) certificate has been awarded to SEA-KIT International by Lloyd’s Register, representing a milestone for the maritime industry.

SEA-KIT has worked closely with Lloyd’s Register since early 2020 in a concerted effort to achieve the highest standards for the USV sector, culminating with the latest 12-m, X-class USV for Fugro being awarded the new UMS certification.

Unmanned systems technologies continue to gain a stronghold in the offshore sector. Fugro’s SEA-KIT USVs are already working on commercial projects around the world, with multiple additional builds planned that include a larger vessel later this year.

SEA-KIT has identified numerous applications for its USV technology in other marine sectors and recently ran a series of live capability demonstrations for maritime defense and security stakeholders from its base in Tollesbury, Essex.

Learn more here.

