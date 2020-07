Woolpert Inc. and iXblue’s Sea Operations division have been awarded two airborne LiDAR mapping projects in New Zealand covering over 38,500 sq. km for the Hawke’s Bay and Waikato regional and local councils.

The data will inform land management decisions, road design, stormwater design, understanding of sea level rise impacts and geohazard mapping.

Learn more at: woolpert.com and ixblue.com.

