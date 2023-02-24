The new stabilized Leica HawkEye-5 bathymetric LiDAR sensor increases flight efficiency by up to 25 percent for detailed data capture in deepwater.



The system fits the Leica PAV100 gyro-stabilized mount, which isolates the sensor from unwanted aircraft movements, providing consistent data density and more efficient area coverage. The new sensor enables users to reduce the operational costs and the carbon footprint of each mission and to complete more projects in a shorter time frame, maximizing their revenue and return on investment.



Combined with the Leica Chiroptera-5, the HawkEye-5 provides a comprehensive solution to seamlessly support the most diverse application requirements of the growing bathymetric market.

