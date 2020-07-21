Ocean Voyages Institute’s marine plastic recovery vessel, SV Kwai, docked at the port of Honolulu in June, after a 48-day expedition, successfully removing 103 tons (206,000 lb.) of fishing nets and consumer plastics from the North Pacific Subtropical Convergence Zone, more commonly known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch or Gyre.

Establishing its lead in open-ocean cleanup, Ocean Voyages Institute has set a new record with the largest at sea cleanup in the Gyre ever done, and more than doubled its own record-setting results from last year.

